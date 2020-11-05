|
|
|
Mr William Dunn Danesmoor Mr William Dunn, of Danesmoor, Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 94.
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, William was a coal miner for over 50 years, until his retirement in 1989.
His interests included gardening, horse racing and spending time with his family.
William was predeceased by his wife Ivy. He leaves sons Robert and John, also four grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday November 11, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 11.30am.
Funeral directors: J.E. Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield (01246 207037).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 5, 2020