Home

POWERED BY

Services
J E Nicholson (Wingerworth, Chesterfield)
329 Langer Lane
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S42 6TY
01246 207037
Resources
More Obituaries for William Dunn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Dunn

Notice Condolences

William Dunn Notice
Mr William Dunn Danesmoor Mr William Dunn, of Danesmoor, Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 94.
A lifelong resident of the Chesterfield area, William was a coal miner for over 50 years, until his retirement in 1989.
His interests included gardening, horse racing and spending time with his family.
William was predeceased by his wife Ivy. He leaves sons Robert and John, also four grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday November 11, 2020, Chesterfield Crematorium, at 11.30am.
Funeral directors: J.E. Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield (01246 207037).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -