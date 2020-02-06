|
|
|
Mr William Edwards Staveley Mr William Paul Edwards of Staveley has passed away at home, aged 62.
Born in Pixton, William was a local resident for 17 years.
He worked at Sainsburys Cafe and enjoyed walking, swimming, cooking and having holidays.
William leaves his civil partner Steven Smith, son Martin Edwards, mother Audrey Edwards. He was predeceased by his father Joseph Edwards.
The funeral service takes place on February 11, 2020 at 10.10am at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, Newbold, Chesterfield.
(01246 211041)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 6, 2020