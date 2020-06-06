|
|
|
Mr William Derrick Harper (Derrick) Mr William Derrick Harper died peacefully at his new home in Worthing, West Sussex on Sunday 17 May, aged 91. Born in Derbyshire, Derrick lived locally in Tibshelf and North Wingfield until shortly before his 90th birthday, he and Margaret moved to Worthing to be closer to their family. Derrick loved Derbyshire and supported his beloved Derby County for over 75 years. He retired from Natwest Bank in 1993.
The funeral service will take place in Worthing on Wednesday 10 June at 11am, attended by close family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Derrick's name to St Barnabas Hospice, Worthing, who provided brilliant care in his final days. Derrick was loved by all who knew him and will be sorely missed by family and friends alike. Goodbye Derrick,
"Up The Rams!"
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 6, 2020