Mr William Hawketts Old Tupton Mr William Henry (Bill) of Old Tupton has passed away peacefully aged 91 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Bill lived in the Tupton area almost all of his life.
He was retired for the past 30 years, having spent his working life in the building trade during which time he established his own successful business.
Mr Hawketts was a keen footballer in his youth, playing for a number of local teams. He maintained an interest in all sports throughout his life, and particularly liked a flutter on the horses.
Following the death of Jean, his wife of 64 years, in 2016, Bill lived his final years with his daughters, Denise and Diane, who he leaves behind along with his son Jonathon, five grandchildren, Lucy, Katy, Amy, Joshua and Eleanor, and great grandson, Elliott.
The funeral service takes place at Chesterfield Crematorium, Brimington on Monday March 2, 2020 at 12.50pm. Donations will be divided between Sheffield Open Heart Club and The Queens Nursing Institute, and may be made at the crematorium or on line via
https://www.justgiving.comcrowdfunding/bill-hawketts
Funeral Directors: J.E. Nicholson, 329 Langer Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield. (01246 207037).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 27, 2020