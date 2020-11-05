|
|
|
Mr William Hindley Brimington Mr William (Bill) Hindley, of Brimington, has passed away at home, aged 75.
Born in Creswell and a resident locally for the marjority of his life, Bill was a miner for 10 years, before joining the Royal Air Force, then returning to mining after his service until the mine closed in the late 80's.
He loved reading about the world wars, especially World War Two. He also enjoyed gardening, especially growing vegetables.
Bill leaves his wife Evelyn, sons Stuart and Gary, daughters-in-law Nichola and Jenny, grandchildren Thomas and his wife Millie, James and Olivia.
The funeral service takes place on Wednesday November 11, 2020.
Funeral directors: Wettons,15 Ringwood Road, Brimington, Chesterfield (01246 232966).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 5, 2020