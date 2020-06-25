|
|
|
Mr William Douglas Knowles Boythorpe Mr William Douglas Knowles of Clarkson Avenue, Boythorpe, Chesterfield, passed away at Elm Lodge Care Home, aged 91.
William was a lifelong resident of Chesterfield for 91 years.
He worked as a turner at Bryan Donkins for 48 years and retired at the age of 62.
Williams hobbies were in machinery and he enjoyed woodwork.
He leaves behind his wife Beryl Knowles, his daughter Jacqueline Knowles and his grandchildren Rachel and Jake.
William's funeral was held at Chesterfield Crematorium on Wednesday 24th June 2020 at 12.50pm.
Funeral directors: J. R. Hoult & Grandson Funeral Directors, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, S42 5LF.
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 25, 2020