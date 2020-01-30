|
Mr William Robinson Chesterfield Mr William Robinson, of Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 90.
A lifelong Chesterfield resident, William retired in 1993, he was a box cutter setter at Robinsons of Chesterfield, apart for during his National Service.
His interests included fishing, football and horse racing.
William leaves his wife Margaret, sister Barbara, nieces and nephews.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday January 30, 2020, St Thomas' Parish Church, at 11.30pm, followed by burial at Boythorpe Cemetery.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820). [email protected]
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 30, 2020