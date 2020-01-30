Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hattersley & Sons Ltd
211 Chatsworth Road
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S40 2BA
01246 232820
Resources
More Obituaries for William Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Robinson

Notice Condolences

William Robinson Notice
Mr William Robinson Chesterfield Mr William Robinson, of Chesterfield, has passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 90.
A lifelong Chesterfield resident, William retired in 1993, he was a box cutter setter at Robinsons of Chesterfield, apart for during his National Service.
His interests included fishing, football and horse racing.
William leaves his wife Margaret, sister Barbara, nieces and nephews.
The funeral service takes place on Thursday January 30, 2020, St Thomas' Parish Church, at 11.30pm, followed by burial at Boythorpe Cemetery.
Funeral directors: B. Hattersley & Sons Ltd, 211 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield (01246 232820). [email protected]
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -