|
|
|
BAKER Winifred Margaret Passed away peacefully on
Monday 6th January 2020,
aged 97 years.
Beloved wife of the late William,
loving mum to Tony, Patricia, Stephen, Shirley, Carole and Ian and a much loved grandma and great grandma.
She will be sadly missed by
all who knew her.
A funeral service for Winifred will take place at St Andrews Church, Swanwick on Thursday 23rd January at 1pm prior to burial in Alfreton Cemetery.
Floral tributes welcome, however, donations may be given at the service to benefit Treetops Hospice.
All enquiries: A Storer and Sons
173 Nottingham Road
Somercotes
Alfreton
DE55 4JG
Telephone: 01773 602942
Published in Derbyshire Times on Jan. 16, 2020