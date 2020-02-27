|
Mrs Winifred Davey Staveley Lifelong Chesterfield resident Mrs Winifred May Davey of Staveley has passed away at home, aged 92.
Winifred worked as an assistant cook at Middlecroft School, retired.
She was interested in baking and needlework.
Winifred leaves her husband Alwyn Davey, two children, four grandchildren and six great - grandchildren.
The funeral service takes place at Brimington Crematorium on March 5, 2020 at 3.10pm.
Funeral Directors : Co-op Funeralcare, 2 Market Place, Staveley, Chesterfield.
(01246 472535)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Feb. 27, 2020