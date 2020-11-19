|
Mrs Winifred Fisher Hundall Mrs Winifred Rosamond Fisher, of Hundall, has passed away at Whittington Care Centre, aged 92.
Born in Dronfield and a resident of Hundall for approximately 50 years, Winifred was a State Enrolled Nurse for 25 years.
She had a keen interest in dogs, having had a number during her lifetime. She loved gardening and flowers, enjoyed drives out into Derbyshire, as she loved the countryside.
Winifred leaves her sons Stephen and Andrew, daughter Janice, one granddaughter and one great-grandson.
The funeral service has taken place at Brimington Crematorium.
Funeral directors: Co-op Funeralcare, 276 Newbold Road, Newbold, Chesterfield (01246 211041).
Published in Derbyshire Times on Nov. 19, 2020