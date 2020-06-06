Home

Mrs Winifred Mary Stanley Chesterfield Mrs Winifred Mary Stanley (Mary) passed away at Willows Care Home, aged 84.
She was a lifelong resident of Chesterfield.
Mary previously was a bus conductress and had lots of hobbies including socialising, holidays in Benidorm, Yarmouth and Poole and enjoyed days out at local markets.
Mary leaves behind her husband Sidney Stanley who attended her funeral with Mary's children Alan, John, Geoff, Christine and Susan, in laws Julie, Glynis, Helen and Anthony and grandchildren Lee, Shayne, Donna, sister-in-law Betty, sister-in-law Amy and Shayne's partner Tracey.
Her funeral service took place on Monday 27th April 2020 at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral Directors: Co-operative Funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley, S43 3UT. Telephone 01246 472535.
Published in Derbyshire Times on June 6, 2020
