Mrs Winnie Walker Woodthorpe Mrs Winnie Walker of The Willows Care Home, Woodthorpe, Chesterfield, has passed away at home, aged 81.
Born at Mastin Moor, Winnie was a resident in the area all her life.
Working as a Home Help for Derbyshire County Council, retired 1999.
Her hobbies included family, cooking and bingo.
Winnie was predeceased by her husband John Walker (Jack) in 2013, she is survived by Steven and Jane, four grandchildren and four great- grandchildren.
Cremation to take place at Chesterfield Crematorium on Wednesday March 18 at 13.30. Family flowers only, donations on the day to Dementia Charities.
Funeral Directors: Co-operative Funeralcare, 2 Market Street, Staveley, Chesterfield.
( 01246 472535)
Published in Derbyshire Times on Mar. 12, 2020