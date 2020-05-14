|
Mrs Zena Norris Chesterfield Mrs Zena Rose Norris of Chesterfield has passed away at Heather Vale Care Home, aged 87.
Zena was born in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, as a child she moved to Staveley with her parents and has lived in Chesterfield for over 65 years.
She was a retired School Cook who liked modern sequence dancing, having holidays abroad, cycling in her youth and keeping pet dogs, especially Terriers.
Zena leaves her husband William (Bill) Norris, daughter Annette, son Barry, son-in-law Stephen, daughter-in-law Debbie, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A family only service has taken place.
Funeral Directors : Central England Co-op Funeralcare, 55 West Bars, Chesterfield.
(01246 220201)
Published in Derbyshire Times on May 14, 2020