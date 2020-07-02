|
Mrs Zoe Louise Ellis-Jones Old Tupton Mrs Zoe Louise Ellis-Jones of Old Tupton, Chesterfield has passed away at home, aged 45 years.
Born in Chesterfield, Zoe has been a lifelong local resident.
Zoe worked as a Nurse Practitioner for the NHS for
19 years.
Zoe enjoyed going on holiday, karaoke and socialising with friends. She also loved spending time with her dog Tilly.
Zoe leaves behind her husband Matthew Ellis-Jones, daughter Jessica, Mum and Step-dad,
Dad and Step-mother, brothers Dale and Thomas and nephew and niece Noah and Lily.
Funeral to be held on
Friday 10th July 2020 at 12.30pm at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Zoe has requested for everyone to wear pink.
Donations in lieu of flowers
to Ashgate Hospice.
Funeral Directors: Stubbins & Hope Ltd. Tel: 01246 823355
Published in Derbyshire Times on July 2, 2020