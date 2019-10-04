|
Diane Richards August 28, 1958 - September 14, 2019 ENCINITAS With heartfelt sorrow, the family of beloved Diane Richards announces her passing. Diane was born on August 28, 1958, to Peter J. and Eve (Severini) Rapone in Astoria, New York. She entered into eternal rest on September 14, 2019. Diane is survived by her daughter, Shanna Johnson, son-in-law, Jeffrey Johnson, two grandchildren, Chase and Chandler Johnson, sisters Lynn Simmons and Jeanne Kurz, and her brother-in-law, Donald Kurz. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Geldern, and many more cherished family members."Lady Di" leaves behind many that deeply cared for her. It's difficult to believe that she has departed this earth and is no longer here to brighten their days with her lively smile and charismatic personality. She was devoted to her daughter and family, a true definition of what a "Nana" should be. She spent her last family dinner celebrating her grandson's 13th birthday and looked forward to attending her granddaughter's soccer game. Her presence in their lives was a true blessing.Diane was an artist through and through. In her younger years she was an accomplished stained-glass artist with studios in Eugene, Oregon. Upon moving to California she obtained a degree at FIDM. In most recent years, she found her passion in micropigmentology and painting.Diane devoted her time to so many. For that, her family is certain that she would want individuals to continue to give back to others in her memory. Her family has selected The Andy Irons Foundation (www.andyironsfoundation.org) as the for Memorial Donations in her honor. The foundation provides vital, innovative, and uplifting programs for young people struggling with mental illness, substance abuse, and learning disabilities.Diane will be greatly missed but will live on in all of our hearts! In the words of Diane Richards, Lady Di "Onward and Upward!" Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ encinitasadvocate
Published in the Encinitas Advocate on Oct. 4, 2019