Thomas Dean Parker May 18, 1999 - May 14, 2019 Encinitas Thomas Dean Parker of Cardiff by the Sea, CA, passed away on May 14, 2019, at age 19. He was born May 18, 1999, in La Jolla to Daniel and Janet Parker.He attended Cardiff and Ada Harris Elementary Schools and graduated from Torrey Pines High School in 2017, where he was a member of the track and field team, participating in sprinting and pole vaulting. He was enrolled at Mira Costa Community College and dreamed of someday becoming a chef.Thomas was first a child of God and is remembered by all as a gentle and quiet spirit whose greatest gift was his ability to love those around him and lend a hand with whatever needed doing. He was passionate about experimenting in the kitchen and creating delicious food for the people he loved. Thomas also regularly served in his church, teaching preschoolers in Sunday school with his mother. As an avenue for his creativity and expression, he enjoyed photographing the natural world around him. Thomas leaves behind his parents, Daniel and Janet; and his sister, Celine, of Cardiff. He joins his beloved grandfather, Harold Bradley, in heaven. Those who knew Thomas lost a shining light in their lives, and he will be greatly missed by his paternal grandparents, David Parker, of Tulsa, and Gay Schneider, of Carlsbad; his maternal grandmother, Barbara Bradley, of El Segundo; and his maternal bonus-grandmother, Marilyn Bradley, of Fallbrook, as well as his extended family and friends who had the chance to share in his life. A celebration of life is planned for Thomas late in June at his home church, The Mission Church in Carlsbad, CA. Please contact any family member for more information. In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate any contributions in his memory to be made to the Mission Church in Carlsbad, CA, www.themissionchurch.net, or the National Alliance on Mental Illness www.nami.org.Requiem aeternam dona eis, Domine: et lux perpetua luceat eis. Published in the Encinitas Advocate on June 7, 2019