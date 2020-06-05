Timmy Dee Bobo' Stollar ENCINITAS Timmy Dee Stollar (Bobo, to many) passed away Friday evening, on May 22, 2020, at 7:48 p.m. at Try City Hospital, Vista CA. He died from heart failure, which he'd suffered with for the past five years.Timmy was born on June 21, 1964, in Oceanside CA. Timm's birth was on Fathers day of that year. His 56th birthday would have happened again on fathers day of 2020.Timm leaves behind his mother, Dee Stollar, and three siblings, Blayne, Gigi, and Robin.Timm finished high school in Encinitas and then went to work in the construction trade as a woodworker.Timm was an exceptional man. He was a natural-born leader and a good friend to his peers. He will be missed by many.Pete Springer, Timm's father for the last 45 years, says, "Timm was especially talented in a lot of ways. He was also a collector of everything. He could always find the very thing that anyone was looking for to repair a widget. I will miss him dearly". Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ encinitasadvocate June 21, 1964 - May 22, 2020
Published in Encinitas Advocate on Jun. 5, 2020.