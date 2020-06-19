encinitas Wayne B. Wakefield died May 13, 2020, at the age of 50. He grew up in Indianapolis, IN. graduating from Indiana University in Bloomington, IN. in 1994. Wayne worked for MV Transportation Co. in Oceanside, CA. He is survived by his parents, Ron and Mary Wakefield, his sister, Dr. Tara Wakefield, and by his nieces, cousins, aunts, and uncles. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ encinitasadvocate Wayne B. Wakefield 1969 - 2020
Published in Encinitas Advocate on Jun. 19, 2020.