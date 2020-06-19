Wayne B. Wakefield
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
encinitas Wayne B. Wakefield died May 13, 2020, at the age of 50. He grew up in Indianapolis, IN. graduating from Indiana University in Bloomington, IN. in 1994. Wayne worked for MV Transportation Co. in Oceanside, CA. He is survived by his parents, Ron and Mary Wakefield, his sister, Dr. Tara Wakefield, and by his nieces, cousins, aunts, and uncles. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ encinitasadvocate Wayne B. Wakefield 1969 - 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Encinitas Advocate on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved