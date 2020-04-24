|
William Parker Culver November 1, 1933 - April 4, 2020 Encinitas On Saturday, April 4th, 2020, William Parker "Bill" Culver, devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle, passed away at the age of 86.He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to Howard and Clarice Culver and was raised as a hard-working mid-westerner. Bill was proud of his family heritage. His father migrated from New Jersey in 1930, where the Culver family is traced back to 1740. He graduated from Fairview High School in 1951 and then went on to receive his B.S. in Chemical Engineering in 1955 from Case Institute of Technology. Within a week of his graduation, he began his 25-year illustrious career with Standard Oil of Ohio. He worked his way up in the company and was transferred to 8 different locations around the state of Ohio. He moved to the West Coast to oversee the Alaskan pipeline for Sohio in the mid-1970's, finishing his Sohio career in late 1979 in Long Beach, California. He then moved to San Diego, California, where he started a career in real estate.Bill met his beloved wife, Mary, in 1985 in Rancho Santa Fe, where they embarked on their shared passions. They refurbished the original Douglas Fairbanks home in Fairbanks Ranch, where they lived for 10 years. They then helped to develop Rancho Recanto, where they built a beautiful home and cultivated spectacular gardens. They lived there for over 20 years and were very involved in the Rancho Santa Fe community. Bill had a passion for gardening, working in his shop, collecting tools, old toys, antiques, and old Sohio memorabilia. He loved and adored his dogs and their long walks. He was an avid runner when he was younger and then an avid biker when his knees gave out. He biked across the country in his 70s. His organic gardens and fruit trees supplied fruit and flowers that were shared with many local shops. Every holiday and for many weeks after 9/11, Bill would wake before dawn to put up American flags in Rancho Santa Fe. Bill was a caring, loving, and incredible father, husband, brother, grandpa, uncle, great-grandpa, and friend. To his entire family he was larger than life and had passion for so many things. He was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Reineck, and survived by his loving wife, Mary; their children, Tim and his wife, Pam, of Whitefish, Montana, and their children, Tim J., Leslie, Ty, and Jackie; Tom, and his wife, Yin, of Sydney, Australia; Tracy and her husband, Brad, of Charlottesville, VA, and their children, Liz and Erin; Jennifer Walters, and her husband, Steve, and their daughter, Makaela; Billy Walters, and his daughter, Madeline, and John Walters; and his brothers, Howard, of North Canton, Ohio, and Thomas, and his wife, Lisa, of Amherst, New Hampshire, and 4 great-grandchildren. He will be sorely missed but never forgotten.There will be a memorial service in September in San Diego, CA.
Published in the Encinitas Advocate from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020