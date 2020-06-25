Dale L. Stanley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale L. Stanley

Born: April 27, 1926; in Neillsville, WI

Died: May 27, 2020; in Grayslake, IL

Dale Stanley, a longtime resident of Grayslake, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his home.

Dale was born April 27, 1926 in Neillsville, WI to Leon and Nellie Stanley, honorably served his country in the Army during WWII, and was married nearly 54 years to his loving wife, Vearle. He will be greatly missed by his family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake County Suburban Life on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved