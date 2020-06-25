Dale L. StanleyBorn: April 27, 1926; in Neillsville, WIDied: May 27, 2020; in Grayslake, ILDale Stanley, a longtime resident of Grayslake, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his home.Dale was born April 27, 1926 in Neillsville, WI to Leon and Nellie Stanley, honorably served his country in the Army during WWII, and was married nearly 54 years to his loving wife, Vearle. He will be greatly missed by his family.