E. Michael DrabBorn: June 24, 1953Died: February 19, 2020E. Michael Drab, age 66, passed peacefully on February 19th, 2020 after a long illness. Born in Cleveland, Ohio to Elbert and Margaret (McGinty) Drab, Michael spent much of his life in Northeast Ohio, eventually raising a family with his late wife, Lynn M. Drab, in Medina, Ohio. The latter years of his life were spent in Northeastern Illinois.Michael built a long and rewarding career focused on Hospitality Management, taking on a leadership role at several local Northeast Ohio businesses including The Pine Lake Trout Club and The Aurora Inn. He spent the last 15 years of his career dedicated to his management role with Hilton Hotels. Above all, he was a devoted husband to Lynn and became an unwavering pillar of support for his three children. He took on the role of caregiver to his wife when she faced her own illness, stepping into the role selflessly and lovingly. With his laid back sense of humor and appreciation for the simple joys of life, he cultivated many friendships throughout his time here.Michael is survived by his three children Ethan, Meredith, and Ryan; his sister Peggy (Martin) Grounard; and Father-in-law David Riegger.He is preceded in death by his loving wife Lynn M. Drab; beloved daughter Meghan, and sister Janet (Vince) Neumann.Michael spent the last 15 years of his life living and working in Gurnee, Illinois and found comfort and community in visiting the local Lake County dog parks with his faithful yellow lab, Vivian. To honor Michael's life, in lieu of flowers, his family intends to dedicate a memorial bench through the Lake County Forest Preserves. Contributions can be made to the Memorial Fund for Michael Drab, 296 Leverington Ave, Philadelphia, PA. 19128.Given ongoing public health concerns, the family will hold private services. In place of memorial services, his family requests donations in remembrance of Michael be sent to 296 Leverington Ave, Philadelphia, PA. 19128.