Frances A. Wright



Born: January 21, 1949; in Woodstock, IL



Died: February 28, 2019; in Sun City, AZ



Frances A. "Fran" Wright (n e Platt), 70, passed away Feb. 28 in Sun City, AZ. Born Jan. 21, 1949 in Woodstock, IL.



She was baptized and confirmed in St. Paul's Episcopal Church and graduated McHenry High School. Living most her life in Chicagoland, excepting twelve years in Ithaca, NY where she raised her son. Fran was enamored with sun and sand and recently moved to Sun City West, AZ to escape Illinois' winters. An aspiring globetrotter, bake sale extraordinaire, cat lover, scrabble master, loyal friend, and a devoted and dedicated Mother, "Franny" will be sorely missed by all who knew her.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Rick Platt.



She is survived by her son, Rick (fianc e, Jessica) of Lake Villa; sister, Nancy Krcmar of McHenry; ex-husband and friend Rich of Sun City West, AZ; sister-in-law, Linda Platt; and niece, Jessica Smith of Blue Springs, MO; and several cousins.



There will be a Celebration of Life held at later date in or near McHenry.



In lieu of flowers at the time of the Memorial, Fran would encourage contributions to the ASPCA. Published in Lake County Suburban Life on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary