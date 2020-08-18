Francis I. Di Fatta
Born: January 1, 1940
Died: August 17, 2020
Francis I. Di Fatta, 80 St. Charles, died August 17, 2020. Semper Fedelis.
He was born January 1, 1940 in Chicago. The son of the late Ignatius and Rita Di Fatta.
He is survived by his wife Karen. Three brothers, John Di Fatta, Robert (Eleanor) Di Fatta, and Edward (Vicki) Di Fatta. And many loved extended family members.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
For more, information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or at www.yursfuneralhomes.com
.