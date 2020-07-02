Jacqueline joan Krueger



Jacqueline (Jackie) Joan Krueger, long time resident of Fox Lake, passed away peacefully in her sleep in Maryland at a hospital near her son Steven on June 20, 2020 after a long battle with Dementia.



Jackie was born in 1935 in Chicago to Herman and Bernice Pittelkow and was one of 8 children. Her family moved to Round Lake Beach during her high school years. Since the Round Lake area didn't have a high school at that time, she attended and graduated from Grant Community High School in Fox Lake in 1953. While attending at Grant, she met and later married Robert (Bob) Krueger on February 19, 1955 and had 3 children. Throughout her lifetime, Jackie had worked for several companies including Johnson Motors in Waukegan, Brown Paper Goods in Mundelein, Jewel in Fox Lake and Astellas in Deerfield. Jackie loved to travel, work in her garden, play Bingo, cooking and making chocolate candy and doing puzzles and word games.



Jackie is survived by her daughter Sandra Campbell (Zion, IL), her son Steven (Orly Mastrapa, College Park, Maryland), granddaughters Jessica Campbell (Zion, IL), Jennifer Campbell (Fort Bliss, TX), sister Joyce Bergloff (Moneta, VA), brother Jack (Janice) Pittelkow (Long Lake, IL), sister Candice Gumm (Tupelo, MS), sister-n-law Susanna (late Ralph) Pittelkow (Leesburg, FL) and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Bernice (Gunderson) Pittelkow, her daughter Susan Krueger, brothers - Ralph Pittelkow and Richard Pittelkow, sisters - Carol Ann Curtis and Barber Jean Grimes, and her favorite Aunt, Lillian (Babe) Barrett.



Due to Covid-19, the family will be having a private memorial service in Maryland in late November.





