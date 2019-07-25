Patricia E. Smith



Born: March 17, 1945; in Waukegan, IL



Died: July 20, 2019; in Antioch, IL



Patricia E. Smith, age 74 of Antioch, IL passed away Saturday July 20, 2019 at her home with family by her side.



She was born in Waukegan, IL on March 17, 1945, a daughter of the late Robert and Anna (Grenus) Harris.



She was a graduate of Richmond-Burton High School in 1963.



She was married to Harry J. Smith on July 15, 1967, in Antioch, IL and he passed away Nov. 15, 2005.



She was employed as a bus driver at Antioch Grade School District #34 in Antioch, IL, for 25 years retiring in 2010.



She was a member of Loyal Order of Moose in Antioch, Senior Circle and a former Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader. She loved reading, doing puzzles and line dancing.



Patricia is survived by four sons James (Tonya) Smith, of Kenosha, WI; Robert (Angelique Elferring) Smith, of Antioch, IL; Larry (Lynne) Smith of Ingleside, IL; Daniel (Sherry) Smith, of Bristol, WI; two daughters, Sandra (John) Howell, of Antioch, IL; Patricia (James) Smoll, of Lake Villa, IL; 14 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren; a sister, Gladys Harth, of Antioch, IL and a brother, Frank (late Pam) Harris, of Buckeye, AZ.



She was preceded by a brother Robert L. Harris and a grandson Tyler James Smith.



Visitation will be from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday July 24, 2019 at Ehorn-Adams Funeral Home 10011 Main St, Richmond, IL with the services at 7:00 p.m.



Family request donations to 143 First St. Batavia, IL 60510.



For information please call 815 678-7311 or visit www.ehornadams.com. Published in Lake County Suburban Life on July 25, 2019