Philip J. Anen



Born: January 29, 1937



Died: February 12, 2019



Philip J. Anen, 82, of Winthrop Harbor, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 12, 2019.



Phil was born on January 29, 1937 to Arthur and Martha (nee Johnson) Anen in Zion. He graduated from Zion Benton Township High School in 1955, during which time he played on the ZBTHS Football Team and was part of the North Suburban Conference Champions in 1954. He graduated from Lake Forest University in 1960 with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration. Phil was a successful Manufacturer's Representative for nearly 50 years working with Oshkosh Truck and Emco Industries before retiring in 2009. Friends and family remember him as an energetic, upbeat person who lived life to the fullest. Every situation was the glass is half full. Phil also had a great sense of humor and could make people laugh just by entering a room. He loved the outdoors, animals and being active. An avid water skier, Phil taught not only his daughter Kelly but several of her friends and his nieces how to get up on skis.



Those Phil leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving daughter, Kelly; son in law, Joe Nettesheim; grandson, Brett Nettesheim; granddaughter, Kayla Nettesheim; nieces, Karla, Diana, Rhonda and Kendra; special cousin Lee Lindstedt, nephews Phil and Ed Lindstedt; and niece Leanne (Lindstedt) Dollar; former wife and forever friend, JoAnn (Baumgartner) Anen; former brother in-law and friend, Kenneth Baumgartner; and many other relatives and friends.



Phil was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Martha Anen; and his brother, Private Donald Anen.



A memorial service in remembrance of Phil will be held on Saturday, April 13th at Noon at the Winthrop Harbor United Methodist Church, 600 College Ave., Winthrop Harbor, IL 60096. All friends and family are invited to a lunch that will follow at the church.



In memory of Phil, donations can be made to the in his name. Published in Lake County Suburban Life on Apr. 4, 2019