Born: December 22, 1962,

Died: May 27, 2020

Stephen John Frederichs age 57 of Round Lake Park Illinois, born December 22, 1962, Peacefully passed away at home on May 27, 2020. Steve graduated 8th grade from St. Joseph School In Round Lake and attended Round Lake senior high. Steve was an avid Chicago sports fan, enjoyed being outdoors, and was always there to help others. Steve's wish was to donate his remains to Science Care in hope to help others.

Son of Benedict "Pepe" and Dolores Frederichs. Loving brother to Larry and sister-in-law Michelle, Gerry and sister-in-law Tracy, Cathy and brother-in-law Jose, Thaddeus and step brother Donald Crecchio. Loving Uncle to Amanda, Morgan, and Bryanna. Loving Friend to Jeremy Tatro and Tomas Skau.

Steve Will forever be missed.

Till we meet again

My Brother, My Uncle, My Friend


Published in Lake County Suburban Life on Jun. 11, 2020.
