William Rosenbrook, Jr.
Born: March 28, 1938; in Omaha, NE
Died: November 24, 2019; in Lincoln, CA
William Rosenbrook, Jr., 81, died at home on November 24 in Lincoln, CA surrounded by family
He is survived by his wife Jeannette, son Warren of Merriam, KS, son Edward of Roseville, CA, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Others surviving include a niece and two nephews. He was born on March 28, 1938 in Omaha, NE to William Sr. and Dorothy Rosenbrook.
He received his PhD in chemistry from Montana State College in Bozeman in 1964. After completing post-doctoral study at the University of California, Berkeley, he worked as a research chemist for Abbott Laboratories in North Chicago, IL for 32 years. He is listed in the "American Men and Women of Science" directory.
Bill raced his VW GTI for years on tracks in the Central Division of the Sports Car Club of America including the Blackhawk Farms Raceway. In 1996 he was Champion and named Driver of the Year of the North Suburban Sports Car Club.
After retiring he and his wife moved from their home of 30 years in Libertyville, IL to Lincoln, CA to be near their younger son and family.
Published in Lake County Suburban Life on Jan. 23, 2020