On Sunday, June 7, 2020, Michael William Kirschner, age 36, of Turtle Creek and Mt. Lebanon, PA lost a decades long and valiant battle against bipolar disease.
Surviving him with broken hearts are his parents, Robert and Nancy Kirschner, his brother Matthew Kirschner (Rachael), his nephew Knox, a myriad of uncles and aunts including William Depner; Robert Depner (Daphne) of North Carolina and their sons; David Depner (Kathy) and their family; Jack Depner (Ann) and their family; Karen Schirra (Tom Macurek) and family; his cousin Robert Wuhrman (Christine) of Maryland, and their family; and his estranged wife Farrah Kirschner.
In addition to his family, Michael leaves behind many beloved friends among whom are members of Holy Angels Lutheran Church in Wilmerding and Pastor Michael Reed.
Although his life was short and his struggles were hard, Michael Kirschner leaves a rich legacy of wit, humor and a profound compassion for the underdog, for animals, and for those whom he loved. God blessed Michael with these gifts, and God blessed us with him.
Friends are welcome on Thursday from 6-8pm and Friday from 2-4 and 6-8pm at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350.
Michael's funeral service will be in Holy Angels Lutheran Church, 201 Caldwell Ave., Wilmerding, PA 15148 on Saturday at 10am. Please gather at Holy Angels Church where social distancing will be observed.
Michael will be laid to rest at Church Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of Michael's memory to the National Alliance on Mental Illness at: NAMI 4301 Wilson Blvd., Suite 300 Arlington, VA 22203 or www.NAMI.org
