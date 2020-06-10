Michael W. Kirschner
1984 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Sunday, June 7, 2020, Michael William Kirschner, age 36, of Turtle Creek and Mt. Lebanon, PA lost a decades long and valiant battle against bipolar disease.

Surviving him with broken hearts are his parents, Robert and Nancy Kirschner, his brother Matthew Kirschner (Rachael), his nephew Knox, a myriad of uncles and aunts including William Depner; Robert Depner (Daphne) of North Carolina and their sons; David Depner (Kathy) and their family; Jack Depner (Ann) and their family; Karen Schirra (Tom Macurek) and family; his cousin Robert Wuhrman (Christine) of Maryland, and their family; and his estranged wife Farrah Kirschner.

In addition to his family, Michael leaves behind many beloved friends among whom are members of Holy Angels Lutheran Church in Wilmerding and Pastor Michael Reed.

Although his life was short and his struggles were hard, Michael Kirschner leaves a rich legacy of wit, humor and a profound compassion for the underdog, for animals, and for those whom he loved. God blessed Michael with these gifts, and God blessed us with him.

Friends are welcome on Thursday from 6-8pm and Friday from 2-4 and 6-8pm at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350.

Michael's funeral service will be in Holy Angels Lutheran Church, 201 Caldwell Ave., Wilmerding, PA 15148 on Saturday at 10am. Please gather at Holy Angels Church where social distancing will be observed.

Michael will be laid to rest at Church Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of Michael's memory to the National Alliance on Mental Illness at: NAMI 4301 Wilson Blvd., Suite 300 Arlington, VA 22203 or www.NAMI.org


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LegacyPro from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Holy Angels Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-9350
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved