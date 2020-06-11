Willard "Bill" C. Brenner died unexpectedly at home on June 7, 2020 in Roscoe, Illinois due to a cardiac event. Bill was born on September 29, 1953 in Dixon, Illinois, son of Willard C. Brenner, Sr. and Patricia L. (Gorham) Brenner. He graduated from Harvard High School in 1971 where he was a varsity athlete in wrestling and track. Bill was a graduate of McHenry County Community College and went on to earn his bachelor's degree from Northern Illinois University in 1975. He completed several graduate programs in banking, some of which include The University of Oklahoma's National Commercial Lending Graduate School and The University of Wisconsin-Madison's Graduate School of Banking. Bill started his banking career as a teller at First Federal Savings & Loan of Crystal Lake in 1975. He went on to work at Central National Bank of Sterling and First National Bank of Rockford. During this time, he worked in various positions, which led to a successful career in commercial banking. Bill's passion for the banking industry and years of experience led to the opportunity to serve as the founding president of Riverside Community Bank (now Illinois Bank & Trust) in 1995, which is where he worked until his retirement in 2016.

Bill married his high school sweetheart, Lynda Book, on September 10, 1977, spending 42 years of their lives together. Bill was enormously proud of their three children. He never missed an opportunity to watch his children compete in their various sports including wrestling, cross country, soccer, and golf. His own love for the game of golf was unmatched. Bill never turned down an opportunity to enjoy his favorite pastime, absolutely loved playing with his youngest daughter, and had the chance to play on courses throughout the US. He also won the Forest Hills Country Club championship two consecutive years. Bill had a passion for music and could often be found listening to classic rock. Later in life, he was able to see many of his favorite bands live in concert. Bill enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at Pleasant Lake in Wisconsin and loved to fish. He was a life-long Packers fan and attended his first playoff game at Lambeau Field last fall. His passion for wrestling began as an athlete in high school, continued as he watched his son compete, and spectating the sport became a life-long hobby. One of Bill's proudest moments was becoming a grandfather. He loved being playful with his six grandchildren and would always try to sneak them sweets. During his far-too-short retirement, Bill's zest for life was obvious as he enjoyed making new friends on the golf course and traveling with his wife. A recent cross-country trip to Spokane, Washington was a highlight of their travels.

Bill is survived by his wife, Lynda; children, Matt (Sarah) Brenner, Emily (Mike) Hughes and Carissa (Brett) Thiele; grandchildren, Noah, Olivia, Ava, Carter, Callan and James; siblings, Deb (Tom), Mark (Julie), Dorothy (David), Dawn (Burliss) and Darcey as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, father and mother-in-law, sister Diana, and brother-in-law Randy.

The family honored Bill's request to be an organ donor by donating his corneas for transplant.

Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at St. Bridget Catholic Church. 600 Clifford Ave, Loves Park, IL 61111. A walk-through visitation will be held Thursday, June 11th from 4 -7 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel. Please follow social distancing and mask requirements. In lieu of flowers memorials to NAMI-National Alliance on Mental Illness, St. Bridget Church, or to the family for a memorial to be establish in his name. Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd., Rockford, IL 61108.

