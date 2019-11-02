Guest Book View Sign Service Information Smart & Edwards Funeral Home 183 Madison Ave Skowhegan , ME 04976 (207)-474-3357 Send Flowers Obituary

Adrian Adelard Brochu, 72, of Madison, died Oct. 27, 2019 after a brief, hard fought battle with cancer. He was born in St. Prosper, Quebec on Dec. 26, 1946, the third child of Jeanette Buteau and Emile Brochu, both of St. Prosper. He leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Celine Brochu; his four children, Tabatha (Blake Andrews), Jason, Stephanie (Jake Voter), and Christopher (Ashley Nickerson-Brochu); and 15 beloved grandchildren, Zane, Leo and Emmett Andrews; Leora, Effie and Glenna Brochu; Benjamin, Sam, Nate, and Abby Voter; Ella, Drouin, Charlotte, Henry and Mabel Brochu; his siblings, Lise Quenville (Paul), Guy Brochu (Viola), Luke Brochu (Pam), Lucy Comber (Randy), and Jimmy Brochu (Mary).He was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Andre, and his sister, Louise. Adrian moved to Jackman as a young boy and remained there until he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1966. He served a yearlong tour of duty in Vietnam from 1967-1968. In June of 1968 he moved to Stratton to work with his father and brother Andre, eventually forming A&A Brochu Logging. He and Celine married in November 1968. He and Andre built A&A Brochu into a successful, well-respected company. A highlight of this time was their experience with his brothers dredging wood that was left from the old log drives at the bottom of the lakes along the Kennebec River. In the early 1980s Adrian and his brothers partnered with the Fontaine family to build Stratton Lumber. In 1993 Adrian's brother and business partner, Andre tragically died in an accident. Though devastated by the loss of his brother, and again by the tragic loss of his sister Louise in 2007, Adrian continued building his businesses. In 2004 the stake in Stratton Lumber was sold and Adrian and his brothers, his sons and two family friends purchased Pleasant River Lumber. Adrian's vision and passionate entrepreneurial spirit were central to the company's success. Adrien was particularly proud when they added Moose River Lumber in Jackman (a hometown company owned by close friends) to the PRL family. It completed a circle in his life and positioned both mills to prosper. Adrian took tremendous pride in the fact that the company is well-respected in the business community and regarded as a great place to work by its more than 300 employees. For Adrian business and life were about people. He truly enjoyed visiting the mills, and especially loved the log crane in Dover Foxcroft. When he got old he wanted to be "parked somewhere" to watch the crane all day. He also looked forward to the opening of a new mill in West Enfield, and his visits to that project brought him true joy. As he aged, Adrian had the time to pursue other interests. He was a passionate traveler. He loved to say he had visited every continent but one. While he spent much time travelling with close friends, his grandest adventures were always with Celine. He had a passion for motorcycles that started with a trip across the country on two Harleys with his son. He shared his love of riding with very close friends for the remainder of his life. Adrian believed that travel was the best education. As the family grew the trips didn't stop. He truly loved that we all enjoyed spending time together. He also enjoyed exposing his grandchildren to the world through travel. Gump trips were legendary! Though his formal education ended in eighth grade, Adrian valued education above all. He would tell everyone that he learned everything he knew through books. He was rarely without a book. He was also a writer, always jotting notes in a yellow legal pad. He left behind dozens of these filled with his thoughts. He was proud that his four children graduated from college, and was equally proud to see his oldest grandchildren head off to college. It is impossible to think of Adrian without also thinking of wine. There was hardly an afternoon that didn't see a bottle being corked. His wine cellar was quite impressive. Adrian's grandest projects had to be Ira Mountain and Quill Hill. From the day he moved his first rock at Ira, he had found an outlet for all that he wanted to express. It was a project that had no end in sight - he was going to work on it until he died. He did just that, moving rocks just days before he passed. Equally impressive is Quill Hill. It is a testament to Adrian's will that he single-handedly turned Quill Hill into a Maine treasure. Last month, during a difficult stretch, he was able to go to the top of Quill Hill and witness the busiest day of visitors ever. It was a completion of sorts for him. "Build it and they will come," he said. Well, he built it, they came and he knew they would continue to come for generations. Adrian's generosity was well known. Many organizations were recipients of his gifts. The grills he built at Camp Sunshine and Pine Tree Camps were sources of pride for Adrian and he loved giving kids "magic rocks." He was a humble man, and never wanted acknowledgement of his gifts. Anonymity suited him and countless people remain unaware that they were recipients of Adrian's generosity. Adrian's last months were fraught with challenges. He faced those head-on with a determination to beat it. He told everyone he had a private nurse - his daughter, Stephanie, provided him with the care and advocacy only a loving daughter could. Celine hardly left his side, her patience and loving ways were a fitting tribute to their 50 years of marriage. Tabatha visited often from Oregon. He loved hearing about all the goings on at the mills from Jason and Chris. He met each grandchild with open arms and one of those big Gump hugs. He had a lot of time to think and he made it clear that his focus would be on his family in the end. He was a man of many passions and interests, but nothing mattered more to him than his family - his wife, children and their spouses, and his grandchildren were blessed by more love and generosity from their beloved Gump than seems possible. He adored his siblings, their spouses, and his countless nieces and nephews. The world may never see the likes of Adrian again. He bent reality to fit his will. That bend in reality will be here for a long time, even though he no longer will be. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m., at Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church, Water Street, in Skowhegan. Internment immediately following the service at Calvary Cemetery, Skowhegan. A celebration of life will follow at Lakewood Theatre, 76 Theatre Road, Madison. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, by mail, to Camp Sunshine 35 Acadia Rd. Casco, ME 04015 or via their website







Adrian Adelard Brochu, 72, of Madison, died Oct. 27, 2019 after a brief, hard fought battle with cancer. He was born in St. Prosper, Quebec on Dec. 26, 1946, the third child of Jeanette Buteau and Emile Brochu, both of St. Prosper. He leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Celine Brochu; his four children, Tabatha (Blake Andrews), Jason, Stephanie (Jake Voter), and Christopher (Ashley Nickerson-Brochu); and 15 beloved grandchildren, Zane, Leo and Emmett Andrews; Leora, Effie and Glenna Brochu; Benjamin, Sam, Nate, and Abby Voter; Ella, Drouin, Charlotte, Henry and Mabel Brochu; his siblings, Lise Quenville (Paul), Guy Brochu (Viola), Luke Brochu (Pam), Lucy Comber (Randy), and Jimmy Brochu (Mary).He was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Andre, and his sister, Louise. Adrian moved to Jackman as a young boy and remained there until he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1966. He served a yearlong tour of duty in Vietnam from 1967-1968. In June of 1968 he moved to Stratton to work with his father and brother Andre, eventually forming A&A Brochu Logging. He and Celine married in November 1968. He and Andre built A&A Brochu into a successful, well-respected company. A highlight of this time was their experience with his brothers dredging wood that was left from the old log drives at the bottom of the lakes along the Kennebec River. In the early 1980s Adrian and his brothers partnered with the Fontaine family to build Stratton Lumber. In 1993 Adrian's brother and business partner, Andre tragically died in an accident. Though devastated by the loss of his brother, and again by the tragic loss of his sister Louise in 2007, Adrian continued building his businesses. In 2004 the stake in Stratton Lumber was sold and Adrian and his brothers, his sons and two family friends purchased Pleasant River Lumber. Adrian's vision and passionate entrepreneurial spirit were central to the company's success. Adrien was particularly proud when they added Moose River Lumber in Jackman (a hometown company owned by close friends) to the PRL family. It completed a circle in his life and positioned both mills to prosper. Adrian took tremendous pride in the fact that the company is well-respected in the business community and regarded as a great place to work by its more than 300 employees. For Adrian business and life were about people. He truly enjoyed visiting the mills, and especially loved the log crane in Dover Foxcroft. When he got old he wanted to be "parked somewhere" to watch the crane all day. He also looked forward to the opening of a new mill in West Enfield, and his visits to that project brought him true joy. As he aged, Adrian had the time to pursue other interests. He was a passionate traveler. He loved to say he had visited every continent but one. While he spent much time travelling with close friends, his grandest adventures were always with Celine. He had a passion for motorcycles that started with a trip across the country on two Harleys with his son. He shared his love of riding with very close friends for the remainder of his life. Adrian believed that travel was the best education. As the family grew the trips didn't stop. He truly loved that we all enjoyed spending time together. He also enjoyed exposing his grandchildren to the world through travel. Gump trips were legendary! Though his formal education ended in eighth grade, Adrian valued education above all. He would tell everyone that he learned everything he knew through books. He was rarely without a book. He was also a writer, always jotting notes in a yellow legal pad. He left behind dozens of these filled with his thoughts. He was proud that his four children graduated from college, and was equally proud to see his oldest grandchildren head off to college. It is impossible to think of Adrian without also thinking of wine. There was hardly an afternoon that didn't see a bottle being corked. His wine cellar was quite impressive. Adrian's grandest projects had to be Ira Mountain and Quill Hill. From the day he moved his first rock at Ira, he had found an outlet for all that he wanted to express. It was a project that had no end in sight - he was going to work on it until he died. He did just that, moving rocks just days before he passed. Equally impressive is Quill Hill. It is a testament to Adrian's will that he single-handedly turned Quill Hill into a Maine treasure. Last month, during a difficult stretch, he was able to go to the top of Quill Hill and witness the busiest day of visitors ever. It was a completion of sorts for him. "Build it and they will come," he said. Well, he built it, they came and he knew they would continue to come for generations. Adrian's generosity was well known. Many organizations were recipients of his gifts. The grills he built at Camp Sunshine and Pine Tree Camps were sources of pride for Adrian and he loved giving kids "magic rocks." He was a humble man, and never wanted acknowledgement of his gifts. Anonymity suited him and countless people remain unaware that they were recipients of Adrian's generosity. Adrian's last months were fraught with challenges. He faced those head-on with a determination to beat it. He told everyone he had a private nurse - his daughter, Stephanie, provided him with the care and advocacy only a loving daughter could. Celine hardly left his side, her patience and loving ways were a fitting tribute to their 50 years of marriage. Tabatha visited often from Oregon. He loved hearing about all the goings on at the mills from Jason and Chris. He met each grandchild with open arms and one of those big Gump hugs. He had a lot of time to think and he made it clear that his focus would be on his family in the end. He was a man of many passions and interests, but nothing mattered more to him than his family - his wife, children and their spouses, and his grandchildren were blessed by more love and generosity from their beloved Gump than seems possible. He adored his siblings, their spouses, and his countless nieces and nephews. The world may never see the likes of Adrian again. He bent reality to fit his will. That bend in reality will be here for a long time, even though he no longer will be. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m., at Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church, Water Street, in Skowhegan. Internment immediately following the service at Calvary Cemetery, Skowhegan. A celebration of life will follow at Lakewood Theatre, 76 Theatre Road, Madison. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, by mail, to Camp Sunshine 35 Acadia Rd. Casco, ME 04015 or via their website www.campsunshine.org with tribute to Adrian Brochu Published in Central Maine on Nov. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close