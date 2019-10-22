Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne E. Stevens. View Sign Service Information Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home 1 Church Street Augusta , ME 04330 (207)-623-8722 Graveside service 1:00 PM Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery Mount Vernon Road Augusta , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HALLOWELL - Anne E. Stevens, 95, passed away peacefully on Oct. 20, 2019, at the Woodlands Senior Living Center in Hallowell. Anne was born on May 30, 1924 in Hersey, Maine, to Eleazer B. Kennedy and Louise (Hackett) Kennedy of Hersey, Maine.



Anne attended Merrill High School and Patten Academy then moved to Connecticut in 1941 to work at Wallace and Barnes in Bristol making war materials during WWII where she became an inspector for air plane springs. After the war ended, she worked at General Electric in Plainville. Anne later returned to Maine and worked in Noyse's Grocery Store in Smyrna Mills. In 1946 she married John Stevens and they bought a farm in Dyer Brook, where they farmed for years and raised four children. In 1956 the family moved to Winthrop, Maine. Anne worked in Winthrop for LaVallee's Photo Shop, then at Wadsworth & Woodman later known as Inmont. When Inmont closed, she worked at Saunders Manufacturing Co in Readfield until she retired in 1986.



Anne and John enjoyed a quiet life with their loving children and grandchildren. They enjoyed their many friends in Winthrop and in 2001 moved to Randolph where they became friends with many more wonderful people. They were very happy in their community. John passed in 2009 but Anne continued to live in Randolph until the end of 2018.



Anne is predeceased by her husband John R. Stevens of Randolph; grandparents, Arthur and Winnifred Hackett; her parents Eleazer and Louise Kennedy; five brothers, Arthur, Edward, Olin, Rodney and Eleazer Jr. Kennedy and three sisters, Dorothy Letallien, Louise Wilson, and Winnifred Simpson.



Anne is survived by her son Alan Stevens and his wife Kim of Manhattan, Kansas, daughters Carolyn Hall and her husband Harold of Claremont, N.H., Kathryn Laptewicz and her husband James of Augusta and Susan Buzzell and her husband Kelly Buzzell, Sr of Winthrop. She has seven grandchildren, five step-grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She loved them all and enjoyed being with them whenever she could. Anne had several nieces and nephews who were always very special to her.



Per Anne's request, there will be no visiting hours. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m, Friday Oct. 25 at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Mount Vernon Road, Augusta.



Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta where condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at



In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a in memory of Anne







HALLOWELL - Anne E. Stevens, 95, passed away peacefully on Oct. 20, 2019, at the Woodlands Senior Living Center in Hallowell. Anne was born on May 30, 1924 in Hersey, Maine, to Eleazer B. Kennedy and Louise (Hackett) Kennedy of Hersey, Maine.Anne attended Merrill High School and Patten Academy then moved to Connecticut in 1941 to work at Wallace and Barnes in Bristol making war materials during WWII where she became an inspector for air plane springs. After the war ended, she worked at General Electric in Plainville. Anne later returned to Maine and worked in Noyse's Grocery Store in Smyrna Mills. In 1946 she married John Stevens and they bought a farm in Dyer Brook, where they farmed for years and raised four children. In 1956 the family moved to Winthrop, Maine. Anne worked in Winthrop for LaVallee's Photo Shop, then at Wadsworth & Woodman later known as Inmont. When Inmont closed, she worked at Saunders Manufacturing Co in Readfield until she retired in 1986.Anne and John enjoyed a quiet life with their loving children and grandchildren. They enjoyed their many friends in Winthrop and in 2001 moved to Randolph where they became friends with many more wonderful people. They were very happy in their community. John passed in 2009 but Anne continued to live in Randolph until the end of 2018.Anne is predeceased by her husband John R. Stevens of Randolph; grandparents, Arthur and Winnifred Hackett; her parents Eleazer and Louise Kennedy; five brothers, Arthur, Edward, Olin, Rodney and Eleazer Jr. Kennedy and three sisters, Dorothy Letallien, Louise Wilson, and Winnifred Simpson.Anne is survived by her son Alan Stevens and his wife Kim of Manhattan, Kansas, daughters Carolyn Hall and her husband Harold of Claremont, N.H., Kathryn Laptewicz and her husband James of Augusta and Susan Buzzell and her husband Kelly Buzzell, Sr of Winthrop. She has seven grandchildren, five step-grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She loved them all and enjoyed being with them whenever she could. Anne had several nieces and nephews who were always very special to her.Per Anne's request, there will be no visiting hours. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m, Friday Oct. 25 at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Mount Vernon Road, Augusta.Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta where condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a in memory of Anne Published in Central Maine on Oct. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations