WINSLOW - Anne Marie Bowe, 70, of Winslow, passed onto the Lord, Oct. 30, 2019, following a battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in Concord, N.H. on March 26, 1949, the daughter of Lewis and Anna Bowe.



After graduating from Falmouth High School, Anne went on to get her nursing degree. She married Bernard H. Gauthier in 1969 and together, had three sons and three stepdaughters; Sherri Gauthier of Oakland, Lee Falconer of Waterville and Debbie Bedard of Etna.



Anne spent many years working as a nurse in various local facilities, including Mount St. Joseph and Klearview Manor. She also worked as a psychiatric nurse for Mid Maine Medical Center in Waterville for 15 years. She enjoyed family time, crafting, shopping and writing poetry.



Anne is survived by three sons, Eric Gauthier and wife, Noreen of Benton, Mark Gauthier and wife, Heather of Fairfield and Matthew Gauthier of Augusta; two brothers, Robert Bowe and wife, Dottie of Freeport and Michael Bowe and wife, Mary of Sabago; aunt, Jeanne Spyrka and husband, Tony of Woonsocket, R.I.; two granddaughters, Allie and Kylie Gauthier of Oakland; and four nephews, Timothy Bowe, Scott Bowe, Daniel Bowe and Joshua Bowe; also, close friend, Bill Hines of Winslow.



The family would like to give special thanks to Beacon Hospice and Mt. St. Joseph Nursing Facility for the excellent care and compassion.



A service will be held at Hope Cemetery in Kennebunk in the spring.



Donations can be made in Anne's memory to the at:







