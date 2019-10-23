Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Shirley Colby. View Sign Service Information Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 (207)-582-3102 Memorial service 11:00 AM Saint Joseph Catholic Church Gardiner , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SOMERS, N.Y. - Barbara Shirley Colby, 92, of Somers, N.Y. died peacefully in her bed on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.



Shirley was born in Lincoln, Maine on Feb. 11,1927, daughter of Donald and Dorothy Pinkham. She was a graduate of Gardiner High School and worked as a bookkeeper and seamstress before marrying the love of her life, George Neil Colby. She was proud to be known as "the insurance man's wife".



Shirley "Nana" was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, who always donated to the local food pantries. Nana loved telling her family stories and never failed to have her mac-n-cheese and homemade cookies ready for ALL her grandkids visits.



Shirley was a girl scout leader, and a longtime member of the Altar Rosary Society at Christ Church. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, square dancing, playing cards with family and friends, traveling across the country with Gramp (especially to Nashville), broadway shows, going to the movies, swimming in Cobossee Lake, tea parties, eating desserts, and most of all, hosting family gatherings.



Shirley is survived by her two sons, Steven and Mark Colby; her three grandchildren, Mary Yokabaskas, Debbie Panebianco, and Steve Colby; eight great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Alice, Emily, Maria, Kristina, Nathan, Jared, and Ryan; three great-great-grandchildren, Juliette, Vinny, and Drake; along with her cherished nieces, nephews, and daughter-in-law Catherine Agronick.



There will be a memorial service at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Gardiner at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.



Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website:



In lieu of flowers,



memorial donations may be made in Shirley's memory to any local food bank







