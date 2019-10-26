Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Yvonne (Brace) Purington. View Sign Service Information Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 (207)-582-3102 Send Flowers Obituary

GARDINER - Betty Yvonne (Brace) Purington died peacefully amongst her family on the evening of Oct. 24, 2019.



Betty was born in St. John's Newfoundland on June 18, 1943, the daughter of Samuel and Lavinia (Hancock) Brace.



She lived in Gardiner for the last 32 years of her life where she was a stay at home wife and mother.



She enjoyed spending time with her family and also time with her friends at the Gardiner Eagles club and American Legion.



She is survived by her husband, Gary Purington Sr.; son and four daughters, Kelly and her husband Steve, Beth, Tammy and her partner Steve Sobiecki, Sarah Martin and her husband Mark, son Gary and wife Emilia; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her Canadian friends and family. Her brother Sandy Brace and wife Gloria, Brother Glenn and wife Darlene and sister Lorraine Brace Walsh.



A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, on Tuesday October 29, with a celebration of life immediately following at the American Legion, 46 Griffin St., Gardiner.



A special thank you to Grey Birch Rehabilitation and Beacon hospice care.



Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home's website



She loved animals so in lieu of flowers, donations made to the



Kennebec Valley Humane Society



10 Pethaven Lane



Augusta, ME 04330







