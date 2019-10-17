Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverley J. Armstrong. View Sign Service Information Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home 1 Church Street Augusta , ME 04330 (207)-623-8722 Send Flowers Obituary

AUGUSTA - Beverley J. Armstrong passed away peacefully at Maine General Medical Center on Oct. 9, 2019. She was born and raised in Augusta, and attended Cony High School. She married the love of her life, Rodney Armstrong, on March 17, 1955 and together, they had four children.



She was a homemaker and enjoyed taking care of her family. In later years she took special care of her granddaughters, Amanda and Tiffany Allen who stayed with them for a time. She took great pride in what wonderful women they grew up to be. She usually had her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at her home visiting. You would find them sitting in her chair watching TV, outside playing or making crafts. She loved to tell you how smart they all were and how well they did in school.



Crocheting was one of her hobbies. She made hundreds of afghans over the years, one for each grandchild and then as they grew older, they would make a request for new colors or a friend would want one and she was always happy to make it. She said it kept her busy. Even before her passing, she was working on her final afghan for her great-granddaughter, yet to be born.



She lived her last year at her new apartment in Augusta, at The Inn at City Hall, which she loved. She told everyone she had the best apartment there. It gave her a great place to display all the elephants her grandchildren had given her over the years along with her plants that she could make grow beyond their expectations. She would love to sit in the living room around the table when you visited and everyone would help put together the latest puzzle she had out and just talk about what was happening with them.



She is predeceased by her husband, Rodney J. Armstrong Sr.; and a son, Rodney J. Armstrong Jr. "Bubba".



She is survived by her son, Amos Armstrong, wife Kathy, daughters, Gail Armstrong, Lisa Maxim and her partner, Darrell Muldoon; grandchildren, Amanda Allen, Tiffany Allen, Dylan Armstrong and wife, Angela, Anissa Armstrong and partner, Jon Emery, Trista Armstrong, Bryan Armstrong and partner, Alyssa Albert, John Armstrong and partner, Haley Gross, and DeAnna Armstrong and partner, Meredith Murray; great-grandchildren, Natalya Armstrong, Aryana Reny, Robert Reny Jr., Janessa Armstrong, Giada Mains, Breynna Mains, Amos Armstrong, Evan Armstrong and Rory Armstrong, Kameron Albert and Landen Armstrong; sisters, Mabel Taylor and partner Richard Weeks, Wanita Ellis, brother, John Taylor and wife, Maureen; and several nieces and nephews.



The family would like to send special thanks to the nursing staff and doctors at MaineGeneral Medical Center for respecting Beverley and the families' wishes and being so very kind to her in her last hours. Also, a special thanks to the staff at the Inn at City Hall for helping her adjust to her new living space and going beyond their duties, and making sure she was okay when she was feeling ill.



Beverley will be laid to rest with her husband of 50 years at a later date at Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta.



Beverley was very loved and will be deeply missed, but not forgotten.



