Service Information Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home 1 Church Street Augusta , ME 04330 (207)-623-8722 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM American Legion Post 40 Winthrop , ME

WAYNE - Cade Hunter Ayotte, 24, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 4, 2019 in Sidney, Maine.



He was born in Augusta on Jan. 7, 1995. He lived in Maine all his life. He attended Erskine Academy where he played football and wrestled, later graduating from Cony High School. Cade was a skilled carpenter working for several local construction companies. He was presently working at Lisa's Restaurant in Augusta.



Cade was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and mudding. He had a passion for animals, especially his pit bulls, Jack, Halo and Boss. Cade enjoyed helping out with the wrestling programs locally, having been a successful wrestler throughout his school career. He had the biggest heart and would give you the shirt off his back if he thought you needed it more than he did. The love Cade had for his family and friends, his ability to brighten anyone's day and his impish smile will be sadly missed by all.



Cade was predeceased by his great-grandparents, Gerald and Bertha Ayotte and Snip and Inez Robinson; and his grandfather, Blaine "Curly" Marston.



He is survived by his mother, Heather (Marston) Ayotte and her partner, Colin Brennan, his father, Brent Ayotte, and his stepmothers, Cindy Sirois and Jamie Clark; his siblings, Bryel Marston and her partner, Richard MacCabe, Amaya Marston, Destin Marston, Eben Marston, and Ethan Ingram; his grandparents, Robert and Gloria Norwood, Mike and Linda Neptune, and Larry and Debbie Ayotte; and many special aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.



A celebration of Cade's life will be held from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday October 26 at the American Legion Post 40 in Winthrop.



Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta where condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the



Greater Androscoggin Humane Society



55 Strawberry Ave.



Lewiston, ME 04240







