Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlie D. Wilson Jr.. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 6:00 PM Augusta Legion Rt. 17 Augusta , ME View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

WINSLOW - Charlie D. Wilson, Jr. , born July 1, 1969, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.



He was predeceased by his beloved father, Charles D. Wilson Sr.; and brother Kevin Wilson.



He is survived by his loving wife, Lisa A. Wilson, best friend and forever love; his four children, Victoria Evans and husband Brady Evans, Cameron Wilson and wife Shena Wilson, Falyn Darge and partner Bill County and co-parent and friend Will Darge, Faith Wilson and partner Richard Clayton; ten beautiful grandchildren, Kaylynn, Jada, Autumn, Avah, Lillyannah, Isabella, Adam, Lil' Richard, Raistlyn and Elora. He is also survived by his beloved mother Betty A. Wilson; sister Serena Trask and husband Bob Trask, sister Tammy Kincaid and husband Brian Kincaid; and mother-in-law Roseanna Belanger. There are also several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and "adopted" Lost Boys and Girls. (You all know who you are.)



He also had an incredible extended framily that was one of his greatest loves. Charlie loved his dogs, walks in the woods, Disc Golf and his amazing disc golf community. Music and dancing were his passion but his greatest happiness came from "Bertha", his Harley Davidson. He loved his wind therapy most and let's not forget the tattoo's.



He will be sadly missed but never forgotten.



There will be a Celebration of Life held Thursday, Oct. 24 at the Augusta Legion on Rt. 17, Augusta, Maine at 6 p.m.







WINSLOW - Charlie D. Wilson, Jr. , born July 1, 1969, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.He was predeceased by his beloved father, Charles D. Wilson Sr.; and brother Kevin Wilson.He is survived by his loving wife, Lisa A. Wilson, best friend and forever love; his four children, Victoria Evans and husband Brady Evans, Cameron Wilson and wife Shena Wilson, Falyn Darge and partner Bill County and co-parent and friend Will Darge, Faith Wilson and partner Richard Clayton; ten beautiful grandchildren, Kaylynn, Jada, Autumn, Avah, Lillyannah, Isabella, Adam, Lil' Richard, Raistlyn and Elora. He is also survived by his beloved mother Betty A. Wilson; sister Serena Trask and husband Bob Trask, sister Tammy Kincaid and husband Brian Kincaid; and mother-in-law Roseanna Belanger. There are also several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and "adopted" Lost Boys and Girls. (You all know who you are.)He also had an incredible extended framily that was one of his greatest loves. Charlie loved his dogs, walks in the woods, Disc Golf and his amazing disc golf community. Music and dancing were his passion but his greatest happiness came from "Bertha", his Harley Davidson. He loved his wind therapy most and let's not forget the tattoo's.He will be sadly missed but never forgotten.There will be a Celebration of Life held Thursday, Oct. 24 at the Augusta Legion on Rt. 17, Augusta, Maine at 6 p.m. Published in Central Maine on Oct. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close