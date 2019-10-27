Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia A. Guay. View Sign Service Information Plummer Funeral Home Inc 16 Pleasant St Augusta , ME 04330 (207)-622-9311 Send Flowers Obituary

SKOWHEGAN - Cynthia A. Guay, 85, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at the Woodlawn Nursing Home following a long illness. She was born in Augusta on April 23, 1934, a daughter of the late David R. and Blanche (Allen) Guay.



Miss Guay was a graduate of St. Joseph Academy in Portland and attended Fordham University. She had been employed for over 33 years at Etna Life Insurance Company.



Miss Guay was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Augusta and was a member and past president of Catholic Daughters of America and Toastmistress of the Aetna Woman's Club. Cynthia loved to travel around the world.



She was predeceased by her parents; and several dear friends, Msg. Charles B. Johnson and Frank J. Klasek.



Miss Guay is survived by her friends, Mary Ellen Fearon, Thomas Cuthbertson, Pat and Jed Conran and her family of caretakers at Woodlawn whom she loved and appreciated for the loving care they gave her during her stay with them.



A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Oct. 31 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Western Ave., Augusta. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Manchester.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME. Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at



Those who desire may make donations in Cynthia's memory to



St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church



41 Western Ave.



Augusta, ME 04330







