Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale B. Lyons. View Sign Service Information Roberts Funeral Home 62 Bowdoin Street Winthrop , ME 04364 (207)-377-8696 Send Flowers Obituary

WINTHROP - Dale B. Lyons, 54, of Winthrop, died Wednesday Oct. 23, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born in Augusta, April 8, 1965, the son of Jack and Betty (Crocker) Lyons. Dale grew up and lived in the Winthrop area his whole life. He was an avid softball player and was always up for a game of poker. He enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and fishing, where many cherished memories were made with his son, siblings, and nieces and nephews. Dale was a very proud Grampa and enjoyed spending time with his granddaughter, who was always happy to see him and put a smile on his face. Dale was predeceased by his parents; sisters, Peggy Lyons, Isobel Pinkham, Gracie Lyons and Patricia Hunter, brothers, Jack Lyons Jr., Timothy Lyons and Rance Lyons; and close friend Julian Holmes. He is survived by his son, Adam Lyons and his wife, Courtney, and granddaughter Emily; his brother, Sherman Lyons, sisters, Judy Lyons, Roxanne Bowden, Sandra Arnold, and Lorie Hinds; many nieces and nephews; and close friends, Hilda and Lee Cochran, and Audrey Marra.The family is planning a celebration of Dale's life at a later date.Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop. Memories, condolences, photos, and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at







WINTHROP - Dale B. Lyons, 54, of Winthrop, died Wednesday Oct. 23, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born in Augusta, April 8, 1965, the son of Jack and Betty (Crocker) Lyons. Dale grew up and lived in the Winthrop area his whole life. He was an avid softball player and was always up for a game of poker. He enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and fishing, where many cherished memories were made with his son, siblings, and nieces and nephews. Dale was a very proud Grampa and enjoyed spending time with his granddaughter, who was always happy to see him and put a smile on his face. Dale was predeceased by his parents; sisters, Peggy Lyons, Isobel Pinkham, Gracie Lyons and Patricia Hunter, brothers, Jack Lyons Jr., Timothy Lyons and Rance Lyons; and close friend Julian Holmes. He is survived by his son, Adam Lyons and his wife, Courtney, and granddaughter Emily; his brother, Sherman Lyons, sisters, Judy Lyons, Roxanne Bowden, Sandra Arnold, and Lorie Hinds; many nieces and nephews; and close friends, Hilda and Lee Cochran, and Audrey Marra.The family is planning a celebration of Dale's life at a later date.Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop. Memories, condolences, photos, and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Published in Central Maine on Oct. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close