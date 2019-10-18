Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Devon Michael Houghton Urquhart. View Sign Service Information Roberts Funeral Home 62 Bowdoin Street Winthrop , ME 04364 (207)-377-8696 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Roberts Funeral Home 62 Bowdoin Street Winthrop , ME 04364 View Map Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Roberts Funeral Home 62 Bowdoin Street Winthrop , ME 04364 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WAYNE - Devin Michael Houghton Urquhart, 26, of Wayne, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.



He was born in Augusta on Feb. 1, 1993, the son of Richard and Heather (Webb) Urquhart.



Devin attended schools in Monmouth, Winthrop and finished his education at Oak Hill. He had worked for Cumberland Farms in Winthrop, Brahms-Mount in Monmouth, Great Falls Marketing Call Centers, Dunkin Donuts in Sabattus and most recently for Tex-Tech Industries.



Devin was an avid reader of almost all fantasy/science fiction works, and manga. He loved Robert Jordan, Jim Butcher, Fullmetal Alchemist and many others. Devin also enjoyed playing Magic the Gathering games with friends, when he could find someone willing to lose to him. He was a gamer, favorites being Fallout, Call of Duty zombies, Assassins Creed, Bioshock, and many more. He enjoyed fire spinning, rope darts, devil sticks, and music. He was a man with a song in his heart. Though that song could as easily be heavy thrash metal, dub step, reggae, or ska as a gentle love song.



Devin was an amazingly smart, soulful, kind person. He went out of his way to be generous and patient with his friends and family. Goodness knows he tested our patience at times. He struggled with authority. He lived his life by his own rules. He followed his heart. Never one to buy into societies dictates, he thought for himself and determined his own course.



Devin loved animals, music, art, reading, conspiracy theories, gardening, and spending time with friends. Devin was gentle, thoughtful and kind. More than any words can express, his passing from this world is a loss for all who knew him.



He was predeceased by his grandfather, William Urquhart and his grandmother, Peggy Pierce.



He is survived by his mother, Heather Urquhart and her husband, Scottie Gideon of Monmouth; his father, Richard Urquhart and his fiancé, Jennifer Morrison of Wayne; a brother, Jesse Dylan Urquhart of Lewiston, stepbrother Tayln Plummer, stepsisters, Chianna Morrison and Meka Morrison; his grandmother Mary Santiago of Long Beach, Calif., his grandfather Jeff Webb of Phoenix, Ariz.; aunt, Elizabeth Urquhart of Monmouth, uncle, Jason Urquhart of Wayne; his cousins, Lanayria Urquhart of Monmouth, Jonathon and Kaden Urquhart, both of Augusta; and many other extended family members.



Visiting will be held on Saturday, October 19 from 12 to 1 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop, followed by a celebration of life at 1 p.m. Please come to help us celebrate him and bring a story to share about Devin.



Condolences to the family may be shared on the website at



In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Big Brother/Big Sisters.







