MADISON - Elaine F. Edwards, 88, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at Cedar Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Skowhegan, surround by her loving family.



Elaine was born on Sept. 12, 1931 in Leominster, Mass., a daughter of Leroy and Margaret Rae (Clark) Wyman. She was educated in the local schools and graduated from Leominster High School.



At the age of 20 she married the love of her life, James Edwards, on Sept. 29, 1951 and settled in West New Portland, a small town with many wonderful people, later residing in East New Portland. She moved to Madison where she lived with her daughter, Janice and her family for almost 20 years after the death of her husband.



Elaine worked several different jobs, she worked in the shoe manufacturing industry, and as a child care provider and at Dirigo Dowel up until her retirement. For all of the many jobs she had, she will be best remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Elaine loved her family above all. She enjoyed hobbies of sewing, quilting, cooking, was a life-long member of Auxillary. She enjoyed there annual chicken BBQ's at the New Portland Fair. She enjoyed many wonderful friendships along the way.



She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, James Edwards; by both of her parents; by her sisters, Marion and Jean. a brother, David; as well as a granddaughter, Theresa; and a sister-in-law, Carol and brothers-in-law, Henry, and Joe.



Elaine is survived by sisters, June and Ruth, brother, Jimmy and wife Sandy; brother-in-law Rene; and his children, Keith Edwards and his wife, Rhonda, Barry Edwards and his partner, Karen and Janice King and her husband, Danny; by her grandchildren, Michael and his wife, Kathleen, Melissa and her husband, Mike, Chris, Nick, Greg and his girlfriend, Angela, Rachel, Jamie, Emily, Kim, Carson, Eric and Angela. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Aaliyah, Logan, Gavin, Noella, Troy, Hayley, Adyen and Adeline, Calvin and Benjamin, Connal, Lilyana, and Koa; great-grandstepchildren, Sierra and Mariah; and great-great-grandchild, Payton.



A very special thank you to Aaliyah, her great-grandchild who brightened Great-Grammie's days, with stories, and pictures and was always there to walk or sit with her. A very special thanks to Angela who helped in caring for her. Special thanks to Dr. Kristen Sanden and Cedar Ridge nursing home.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Giberson Funeral Home, 40 Maple Street, Madison, followed by a light luncheon in the funeral home. Burial will be in East New Portland Cemetery.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to:



The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention



199 Water St., 11th Floor



New York, NY 10038







