Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene V. Downs Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EMBDEN - Eugene V. Downs Sr., 61, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 1, 2019 at his home in Embden, Maine.



He was born on October 31, 1958 in Watervillle, Maine to Henry Downs and Louise (Dellarma) Downs. He attended the Embden School district.



Gene married the love of his life Joann Dushuttle on April 15, 1979 in Embden. Together they raised two wonderful sons and a beautiful daughter that had her daddy wrapped right around her little finger.



In his younger years, he loved playing guitar with all of his friends. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and music. He was completely in love with his grandchildren. They were his pride and joy. His family meant the world to him. He had a huge heart and would give the shirt off his back to a stranger if they were in need.



Gene was predeceased by both of his parents, and his bother James S. Downs. We are sure that him and his brother are giving Heaven a run for it's money!



He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Joann Downs; his son; Eugene Downs Jr. and wife Tonya Carter, his daughter; Jennifer Holmes and husband William Holmes Jr., his son; Jasper Downs and wife Ashley Shull, his grandchildren; Amanda and Jordan Boulette, Shyanne and Nevaeh Holmes, and Gabriel and Violette Downs. He is also survived by his four siblings; Geraldine Jenks, Henry Downs Jr., George Downs, and Maxine Dube. Also, all of his children's friends who were his "adoptive" kids.



A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 2:30 PM in Pierce Hill Cemetery in Solon. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit







EMBDEN - Eugene V. Downs Sr., 61, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 1, 2019 at his home in Embden, Maine.He was born on October 31, 1958 in Watervillle, Maine to Henry Downs and Louise (Dellarma) Downs. He attended the Embden School district.Gene married the love of his life Joann Dushuttle on April 15, 1979 in Embden. Together they raised two wonderful sons and a beautiful daughter that had her daddy wrapped right around her little finger.In his younger years, he loved playing guitar with all of his friends. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and music. He was completely in love with his grandchildren. They were his pride and joy. His family meant the world to him. He had a huge heart and would give the shirt off his back to a stranger if they were in need.Gene was predeceased by both of his parents, and his bother James S. Downs. We are sure that him and his brother are giving Heaven a run for it's money!He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Joann Downs; his son; Eugene Downs Jr. and wife Tonya Carter, his daughter; Jennifer Holmes and husband William Holmes Jr., his son; Jasper Downs and wife Ashley Shull, his grandchildren; Amanda and Jordan Boulette, Shyanne and Nevaeh Holmes, and Gabriel and Violette Downs. He is also survived by his four siblings; Geraldine Jenks, Henry Downs Jr., George Downs, and Maxine Dube. Also, all of his children's friends who were his "adoptive" kids.A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 2:30 PM in Pierce Hill Cemetery in Solon. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit www.gibersonfuneralhome.com Published in Central Maine on Nov. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Maine Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close