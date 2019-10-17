Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn M. Rumpf. View Sign Service Information Roberts Funeral Home 62 Bowdoin Street Winthrop , ME 04364 (207)-377-8696 Send Flowers Obituary

AUBURN - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Evelyn M. Rumpf (our loving Mom and Grammy) on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn. Her passing comes less than a month before she would have turned 100 years old, a milestone she kept saying she did not want to reach.Evelyn was born in the Bronx, N.Y.C., on Nov. 8, 1919 to the late Elizabeth (Wambold) and Arthur Albrecht. She grew up in the Bronx and graduated from Monroe High School where she was on the swim team. On Nov. 11, 1942, Evelyn married William "Bill" Rumpf in the Bronx. They were married for more than 59 years until Bill's passing in December, 2001.Evelyn and Bill moved to upstate New York in 1952, finally settling in Worcester where Evelyn was a stay-at-home Mom and they raised their four daughters. In later years, Evelyn worked for the Worcester Central School in the food service department, a job she really enjoyed. She was also active in the Rosary Altar Society in her church where she served several years as president.Evelyn was very good at sewing, making one of her daughter's wedding and junior bridesmaids' gowns and all of her mother-of-the-bride dresses. In 1985, Evelyn and Bill moved to Nalcrest, Fla. where they enjoyed a wonderful retirement and made many, many dear friends.After Bill's passing, Evelyn moved to Bradenton, Fla. to be closer to family, and family, above all, was paramount to Evelyn. She thoroughly enjoyed family gatherings as well as attending many of her grandchildren's sports and school activities. Evelyn's optimistic outlook and pleasant demeanor, as well as her infectious laugh, made her a happy and fun lady to be around. She will be missed beyond words.In addition to her husband and parents, Evelyn was predeceased by her sisters, Anna Miazga and June Dietz.Left to cherish her memory are Evelyn's four daughters and their husbands, Carol (Keith) Lunn, Port Kent, N.Y., Linda (David) Bunn, So. Glens Falls, N.Y., Janice (Larry) Hyde, Ballston Spa, N.Y., Debbie (Ed) Miles, Winthrop; 10 grandchildren, Pamela (William) Schweitzer, Corey (Lola) Lunn, Jill (Derek) Cardinell, Kevin (Beth) Lunn, Allison (Seth) Warman, Zachary Hyde, Jeffrey Miles, Gregory (Emily) Hyde, Kelly (Michael) Sweeting and Daniel Miles; 11 great-grandchildren, Mark, Bethany, Mary, Anna, James, Rebecca and Ruth Schweitzer, Maximilian Cardinell, Wesley and Evelyn Warman and Anderson Sweeting. Evelyn is also survived by a sister-in-law, Alice Dillon; plus several nieces and nephews.A memorial service for Evelyn will be held in Florida at a later date. Evelyn's family would like to thank the staff at CMMC in Lewiston in addition to the staff at the Androscoggin Hospice House for the wonderful and compassionate care they gave to our Mom. We are very grateful to all of you.Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St. Winthrop. Memories, condolences, photos, and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at







