AUGUSTA - James P. Austin, 69, of South China passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Jim was born in Hallowell on Dec. 12, 1949, son of Sumner and Clara Austin.



He was a bus driver for many years for the China school department then went on to work for Employment Specialists of Maine before retirement.



Jim spent his final years with his significant other, JoAnn "Jodi" Small. They had a wonderful life together, living as a team. He loved to work around the yard and tinker on automobiles. Jim enjoyed making others laugh and feel happy.



Jim is predeceased by his parents, Sumner and Clara. He was also predeceased by his brother, Sumner "Skip" Austin, his sisters, Judith Austin (infant) Barbara Austin, Beverly Austin, Bette Taylor, and Jaqueline Austin.



He is survived by his former wife, Sharon Laliberte (August 1972 - July 1991) with who they had his only son, James "Jim" Austin; nephew, Anthony "Tony" Austin of Augusta, Donald Austin and his wife, Lisa of Augusta, and his niece, Stacie Austin of Standish; and his only grandchild, Gabriel James Austin.



The family will be holding a private service for Jim at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in a loved one's name to Alfond Center for Cancer Care.







