Service Information Giberson Funeral Home 18 River St Bingham , ME 04920 (207)-672-5563 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Giberson Funeral Home 18 River St Bingham , ME 04920 Funeral Mass 10:30 AM St. Peter's Catholic Church Owens Street Bingham , ME Burial Following Services Robinson Memorial Cemetery Moscow. , ME

SKOWHEGAN - Jeannette Potter Dwyer, 92, passed away gracefully on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 in Skowhegan. Jeannette was born on Nov. 23, 1926 in Kingfield. She grew up and graduated from High School in Bingham and attended Bliss College of Business in Lewiston.



Soon after college she fell in love with a young man, Donald Kennedy Dwyer, who had just returned from serving in World War II, as part of the 101st Airborne Division. They were married and for over 50 years. They made their home in Don's hometown of West Forks. They raised their two sons and a daughter, embracing their community and it's beautiful surroundings. Their home sat by the bridge where the Kennebec and Dead Rivers converged. Family activities often centered around the outdoors with hunting, fishing, camping, berry picking, and cross country skiing on trails they made behind their home. Their home would be a gathering spot where friends and family were always made welcome. Competitive games of horse shoes and many games of pool were also on the agenda. Evenings around their big oak dining table consisted of card games, backgammon and many wonderful debates where you could discuss different opinions but still respect each other. Jeannette's children remarked how they would always come home from school to find just out of the oven brownies or chocolate cake. Her daughters-in-law fondly remember the strawberry/rhubarb and raspberry pies with the best crust ever.



Jeannette worked from her home as Town Clerk for a time and also was Assistant Post Mistress in West Forks, later becoming Post Mistress. She was organist for the Congregational and Catholic Churches, member of the Willing Workers of the church and a member of the The Forks Fish and Game Association.



Jeannette was predeceased in death by her husband Donald.



She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Larry and Sally Dwyer of Madison and Daniel and Mary Jean Dwyer of East Winthrop; her daughter, Nancy Dwyer and Sarah Rent of Brunswick; grandchildren, Joseph and his wife Kassandre of Athens, Forrest and his wife Anna of Takoma Park, Md., Dory Whynot and Cody Oliver of Brighton, Mass., Seth and Joel of Brunswick; and great-grandson, Joseph Dwyer, Jr. of Athens.



We extend a special thanks to the loving caregivers at Cedar Ridge Center where Jeannette has made her home for the past 2 ½ years. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. in Giberson Funeral Home, 18 River St., Bingham. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Owens Street, Bingham on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. The burial will immediately follow at Robinson Memorial Cemetery in Moscow.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeannette's name to the:



West Forks



Fire Department



US-201



West Forks, ME 04985







