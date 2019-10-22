Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan S. Tripp. View Sign Service Information Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home 1 Church Street Augusta , ME 04330 (207)-623-8722 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Union Church of Belgrade Lakes Maine , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Joan was born in Waterville on Sept. 27, 1935, the daughter of Kenneth ("Uncle Ken" to many YMCA youth) and Josephine (Remsen) Smith.



Joan was educated in Waterville, Maine, Yonkers, N.Y., Poland, Switzerland, and graduated from the International School in Rome, Italy. Leaving her family in Italy, she returned to the United States and entered the last five-year nursing program at the University of Maine. After completing the program, she began her nursing career, which included clinical instruction at the School of Practical Nursing (Thayer Hospital), and psychiatric nursing and education at the Augusta State Hospital. After leaving the State Hospital to raise her family, she returned to nursing at Maine General Medical Center (formerly Augusta General Hospital) until her retirement.



She married Richard in 1961, and together they raised their three children, Krysia, Kenneth, and Paul, all of whom survive her.



Joan is also survived by her two sisters, Carol and Margaret, a cousin, Shirley; three grandchildren, Tyler, Jocelyn, and Logan; and two great-grandchildren, Abigail and Gavin.



Joan's interests and hobbies included music, crafts, cooking, community and church service work. She also enjoyed the outdoors, spending time in her kayak on the surrounding lakes.



She was a charter member of the Union Church of Belgrade Lakes.



The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Gray Birch Rehabilitation Facility, Beacon Hospice, Union Church members, and community friends, for their care-giving services and friendship.



There will be a celebration of life at 10 a..m on Monday Oct. 28, 2019, at the Union Church of Belgrade Lakes, Maine.



Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta, where condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website at



Memorial donations may be made to the to:



The Albiston Foundation



6027 Village on



the Green #130



Carrabassett Valley,



ME 04947







