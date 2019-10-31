Joseph Gerard Herman Lapointe (1930 - 2019)
Obituary
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Joseph Gerard Herman Lapointe died peacefully on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Born in Winslow, Maine on August 28, 1930, he was a son of the late Albert and Marie-Anna (Jacques) Lapointe.

At the age of 17 he joined the greatest generation and proudly served 26 years in the United States Air Force. Joe served his country during the Occupation of Japan, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

He was a beloved husband, father, brother and grandfather who will be missed by his loving wife, Faye L. Lapointe; children, Ann Lapointe Thon (Joe), Kathryn Lapointe King (Jim), Greg A. Lapointe (Celeste), Josy Lapointe Johnson (Jeff); stepchildren, Jill Waugh, Jonathon Alsop (Sheleagh); 15 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three loving sisters. He was predeceased by his oldest son, Norman G. Lapointe; and his brother, Donald Lapointe.

There will be a private family burial with full military honors at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers please give to the charity

of your choice

Published in Central Maine on Oct. 31, 2019
