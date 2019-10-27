Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence J. "Larry" Landry. View Sign Service Information Gallant Funeral Home, Inc. 10 Elm St. Waterville , ME 04901 (207)-873-3393 Send Flowers Obituary





He was employed by First National Grocery Store for 19 years, after which he went into his own business owning a franchise for Pepperidge Farm Bread and Rolls. After selling this business, he and his wife established and built a good business known as LJL Pizza Supply Co., Inc. located on Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville, serving New England states and Canada with several sizes of pizza shells, breads, and rolls produced in their wholesale bakery. They also established a retail shop at the same location. The business was sold in 1985.



Larry, at one time, was a member of the Knights of Columbus, a past member of the Waterville



He married Carmen Languet of Waterville on May 30, 1956. He was drafted in 1957 and served in the army from 1957-1959.



He is survived by his wife of 63 years; son Stephen and wife Dawn of Biddeford, son Paul of Winslow, son Anthony "Tony" and wife Celeste of Milford, Mass.; grandson Derek and wife Jessica of Oakland, grandson Donald and girlfriend Lexie of Biddeford and granddaughter Elise of Milford, Mass.; great-grandchildren, Julian, Keira, and Jaxson of Oakland; his brothers, Jerome and Shirley Landry of Winslow, Valmond and Elizabeth Landry of Winslow; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was predeceased by his parents; and godson, Peter Landry. Visiting hours will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30 at Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville with a Mass of Christian Burial at Notre Dame Church, 116 Silver Street in Waterville on Thursday, October 31, at 10 a.m. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at



In lieu of flowers kindly consider a gift to the



Peter Landry



Memorial Fund



in care of



St. John School



15 South Garand Street



Winslow, ME 04901







